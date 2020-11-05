US Presidential Election Remains Undecided

Good morning, it’s time for your ‘Daybreaker’! Today, we’re talking about the presidential race, which is still undecided… Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, but it’s still too close to call in several states. What do you think is going to...
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Wednesday in New York City in response to the undecided presidential election, with several arrests being reported along with... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy •Newsmax •Coindesk •CBS News