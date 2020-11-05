Global  
 

Texas Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Eddie Hassell

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
D’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the actor’s shooting death, the police said.
News video: A Man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hassell

A Man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hassell

 A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Eddie Hassell, who died over the weekend after being shot in the stomach.

Suspect arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

 Suspect D'Jon Antone has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Teen arrested in shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell

 The 30-year-old Hassell was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
Suspect in 'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Shooting Death Arrested

 The person suspected of shooting and killing "Surface" actor Eddie Hassell has been arrested in Texas ... TMZ has learned. The Grand Prairie Police Department..
Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in Texas

 The 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News

'The Kids Are All Right' actor Eddie Hassell was found shot and killed in Texas

Actor Eddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was found by police shot and killed in Texas.

 Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for his work on the NBC series Surface, has died at the young age of 30. Hassell's rep confirmed to TMZ that he was shot and...
 The Texas native, who moved to Los Angeles at 11 to pursue an acting career, was fatally shot near Dallas, his representative said.
 Grand Prairie police arrested 18-year-old D'jon Antone on a capital murder charge Wednesday in Dallas.
