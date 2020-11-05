Texas Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Eddie Hassell
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
D’Jon Antone, 18, was arrested on Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the actor’s shooting death, the police said.
Eddie Hassell American actor
