Nevada says vote count won't be complete for days

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
As the nation awaits results from Nevada, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says it could take until Saturday or Sunday before the state's largest county finishes tallying mail-in ballots and until Nov. 12th before the counting is complete. (Nov. 5)
 
Nevada election official gives update on vote count

 Joe Gloria, registrar of voters for Clark County, Nevada, said that of the ballots the county has received, 63,262 have yet to be counted. Watch the full update.
CBS News
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots [Video]

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update

 With votes still being counted Thursday, Joe Biden had an edge over President Trump with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7%.
CBS News

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Nevada still counting election votes, promising 'accurate' instead of 'fast' [Video]

Nevada still counting election votes, promising 'accurate' instead of 'fast'

Nevada election officials say they will not complete their mail-in ballot counting for a number of days.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:05Published
Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count [Video]

Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published
How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared [Video]

How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared

Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner. But according to Voice of America,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Nevada attorney general weighs in on vote count, Trump campaign lawsuit

 Vote counting continues in Nevada, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a narrow lead over President Trump. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit...
CBS News

Voters across the country are waiting on Nevada's election results, and hilariously tweeting

 Waiting to see if Joe Biden or President Donald Trump wins in Nevada? These tweets will entertain you in the meantime.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump campaign to file lawsuit in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead

 President Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in Nevada and Arizona and is facing a surge in ballots for the Democratic nominee in...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

