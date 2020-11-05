Nevada says vote count won't be complete for days
As the nation awaits results from Nevada, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says it could take until Saturday or Sunday before the state's largest county finishes tallying mail-in ballots and until Nov. 12th before the counting is complete. (Nov. 5)
