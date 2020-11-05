Global  
 

Georgia Senate race goes into runoff territory

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
With 97% of the votes counted in one of Georgia's Senate races, Republican Senator David Perdue fell under the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff election with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. If neither candidate wins a majority of the votes, they will face off again in January. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to break down the race.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election 01:09

 The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

Runoff elections in Georgia could determine balance of the Senate

 With David Perdue's vote share dipping under 50%, this could lead to a runoff election in January.
CBS News
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

After Jon Ossoff calls him a 'crook' during a Georgia Senate debate, David Perdue cancels final one.

 Senator Perdue of Georgia cancels his final debate with Jon Ossoff after Ossoff calls him a ‘crook.’
NYTimes.com

United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate

Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate

Rosario Dawson has congratulated her boyfriend Cory Booker on being re-elected as New Jersey Senator.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Fact check: Key Senate races left uncalled due to uncounted ballots, not fraud

 A Facebook post claims the election is fraudulent because states that won GOP Senate seats can't be called for the president. That's not how it works.
USATODAY.com

Jon Ossoff American politician

Perdue hopes to hold off Ossoff in Georgia Senate race as results show possibility of runoff

 Democrats have flipped two Senate seats – in Arizona and Colorado – but lost one seat in Alabama.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Republican-appointed former U.S. attorneys 'hereby' call on Trump to let vote counting continue

 A group of former U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Republican presidents rebuked President Donald Trump's calls to "stop the count" of ballots.
USATODAY.com

US election results: A closer look at Arizona

 State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald

Nancy Cordes

Republicans clinging to Senate majority as races wind down

 Republicans are clinging to crucial Senate seats as Democrats vie for the majority in the final races. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News

Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrow

 It may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief..
CBS News

Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecided

 On Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency

Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called. Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The state has voted for a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Jon Ossoff Scorches GOP Opponent

Jon Ossoff Scorches GOP Opponent

The Georgia Democratic Senate candidate called Sen. David Perdue a “crook” for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:32Published
Georgia Senate Candidate Says 'There's More Campaign to Go' Despite Calls to Concede

Georgia Senate Candidate Says 'There's More Campaign to Go' Despite Calls to Concede

Georgia Senate candidate Matt Lieberman joined Cheddar to discuss the mounting calls from his fellow Democrats to drop out of the crowded jungle primary race for the open seat.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:00Published

Georgia Senate race goes into runoff territory

 With 97% of the votes counted in one of Georgia's Senate races, Republican Senator David Perdue fell under the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff election...
CBS News

Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell says house was vandalized 2 days before Election Day

 Sean Parnell, the Republican congressional candidate for Pennsylvania's 17th District, said Sunday that his house has been vandalized just two days before...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush battle to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November

 In a major upset earlier this year, Boebert defeated sitting-Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary to advance to the general election.
Business Insider


