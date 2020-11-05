Georgia Senate race goes into runoff territory
With 97% of the votes counted in one of Georgia's Senate races, Republican Senator David Perdue fell under the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff election with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. If neither candidate wins a majority of the votes, they will face off again in January. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to break down the race.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia
Runoff elections in Georgia could determine balance of the SenateWith David Perdue's vote share dipping under 50%, this could lead to a runoff election in January.
CBS News
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
After Jon Ossoff calls him a ‘crook’ during a Georgia Senate debate, David Perdue cancels final one.Senator Perdue of Georgia cancels his final debate with Jon Ossoff after Ossoff calls him a ‘crook.’
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Fact check: Key Senate races left uncalled due to uncounted ballots, not fraudA Facebook post claims the election is fraudulent because states that won GOP Senate seats can't be called for the president. That's not how it works.
USATODAY.com
Jon Ossoff American politician
Perdue hopes to hold off Ossoff in Georgia Senate race as results show possibility of runoffDemocrats have flipped two Senate seats – in Arizona and Colorado – but lost one seat in Alabama.
USATODAY.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican-appointed former U.S. attorneys 'hereby' call on Trump to let vote counting continueA group of former U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Republican presidents rebuked President Donald Trump's calls to "stop the count" of ballots.
USATODAY.com
US election results: A closer look at ArizonaState officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Nancy Cordes
Republicans clinging to Senate majority as races wind downRepublicans are clinging to crucial Senate seats as Democrats vie for the majority in the final races. Nancy Cordes reports.
CBS News
Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrowIt may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief..
CBS News
Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecidedOn Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News
Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional electionsAs Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this