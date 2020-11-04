Liberty University pulls John Piper videos after Trump criticism
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Liberty University has removed a video featuring a conversation with John Piper from the school’s online library and social media feeds after the Christian pastor and author revealed he did not plan to vote for Trump or Biden in the 2020 election.
Liberty University has removed a video featuring a conversation with John Piper from the school’s online library and social media feeds after the Christian pastor and author revealed he did not plan to vote for Trump or Biden in the 2020 election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources