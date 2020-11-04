Global  
 

Liberty University pulls John Piper videos after Trump criticism

Christian Post Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Liberty University has removed a video featuring a conversation with John Piper from the school’s online library and social media feeds after the Christian pastor and author revealed he did not plan to vote for Trump or Biden in the 2020 election. 
News video: Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote 01:08

 While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

