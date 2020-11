Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win



President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 8 minutes ago

Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’



Even as ballots were still being counted, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed he won the U.S. election and that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election from him. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 9 minutes ago