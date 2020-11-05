Colorado unemployment insurance premiums won’t spike next year Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Colorado employers will have to replenish the billions of dollars that have gone out in state unemployment benefits, but most shouldn't see a big jump in premiums next year, although 2022 could be a different story. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado Teacher of the Year Finalists



Seven finalists selected to be the next Colorado Teacher of the Year. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:30 Published on October 1, 2020

