With counting winding down, Trump lawsuits dismissed in Georgia and Michigan

Denver Post Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump’s defeat.
News video: Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges 00:54

 On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

