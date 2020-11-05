With counting winding down, Trump lawsuits dismissed in Georgia and Michigan
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean President Donald Trump’s defeat.
The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada as the race remains increasingly tight -- seemingly in favor of a...