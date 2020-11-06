Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials and blocking the exit. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Although it is most likely that the final results for the US election 2020 will be known only on the weekend, it appears now that Joe Biden is closer to victory as he inches toward the 270 electoral college votes mark. In the latest, Biden has 264 projected electoral votes, however 6 key states of...