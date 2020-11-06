Global  
 

Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials and blocking the exit. Jamie Yuccas reports.
