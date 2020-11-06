Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials and blocking the exit. Jamie Yuccas reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News

US Election result 2020: Joe Biden inches closer to finish | Oneindia News 01:54

 Although it is most likely that the final results for the US election 2020 will be known only on the weekend, it appears now that Joe Biden is closer to victory as he inches toward the 270 electoral college votes mark. In the latest, Biden has 264 projected electoral votes, however 6 key states of...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count

 Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Protest erupts in Arizona as ballot counting continues

 As workers continue counting votes, Arizona supporters of the president, who are angry over the delay, are demanding to see the ballot count to its finish.
CBS News

Maricopa County, Arizona Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona

US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests

 More than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh..
New Zealand Herald

Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens

 Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
CBS News

Pro-President Trump protesters rally outside Arizona ballot counting facility

 Tensions were high outside the Maricopa County recorder's office on Wednesday as officials continued to tabulate the results from the presidential election...
CBS News

Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix, Arizona State capital city of Arizona, United States

Protests by both sides spread across the U.S. as votes are counted.

 Trump supporters gathered outside an elections facility in Phoenix to challenge early results. Other demonstrators urged officials to “count every vote.”
NYTimes.com

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald

Waymo pulls back the curtain on 6.1 million miles of self-driving car data in Phoenix

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Over 21 months in Arizona, Waymo’s vehicles were involved in 47 collisions and near-misses, none of which resulted..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts [Video]

Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts

Here is how vote counters work in Maricopa County to ensure your vote counts

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:38Published
NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People [Video]

NYPD Arrest At Least 30 People

At least 30 people were arrested in lower Manhattan during protests as states are still tallying election results. Some protesters had set fires and clashed with police, Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Final day of campaigning: candidates and voters make their final pleas [Video]

Final day of campaigning: candidates and voters make their final pleas

Final day of campaigning: candidates and voters make their final pleas

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Jones arrives at Maricopa County Tabulation Center in Phoenix

 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrives at Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix.  
azcentral.com

Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count

 Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.com

Best quotes: 2020 Cup Series Championship 4 Media Day

 The Cup Series' Championship 4 field held press conferences before Sunday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Check out the best quotes.
Upworthy


Tweets about this

paigecuff

offthacufff_ I’m sorry but it’s not okay to bring guns to any protest. It’s absolutely, not okay. I don’t care who you are or wh… https://t.co/YaYOeTZQkV 4 hours ago

vgman94

ACAB: All Cats Are Bootiful @beezechurgers @Deanay4Mike @SophiaBush He brought some of it on himself, but the concerns over democratic election… https://t.co/C7xQ1OSHkT 4 hours ago

BdeGlobal

BDE Global $DGLY $CETX While reading this, the most important/dangerous thing is the protestors in AZ wielding AR-15s. It is l… https://t.co/ekFqa66IPa 7 hours ago

TheRevSpyro

TheRevSpyro Why would you bring a gun to "peaceful" protest? https://t.co/Hz9LBCIYEo 7 hours ago

Ant41JJettas18

Logan Whitson#VOTE @Hoosdatdude #VOTE RT @nytpolitics: Calling on election officials to “count every vote,” protesters marched through the streets of several American cities on… 9 hours ago

nytpolitics

NYT Politics Calling on election officials to “count every vote,” protesters marched through the streets of several American cit… https://t.co/n8vrULI843 9 hours ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Protests by both sides spread across the U.S. as votes are counted. https://t.co/Y3ZRGZCIxz 10 hours ago

marcuskdowling

Marcus K. Dowling "Many in the crowd were holding Trump flags, and numerous people were wielding AR-15 rifles and other firearms." https://t.co/drvBb3Jbi5 15 hours ago