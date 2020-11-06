Facebook Bans Big 'Stop the Steal' Group for Sowing Violence
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many asserted that Democrats are "stealing" the...
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many asserted that Democrats are "stealing" the...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this