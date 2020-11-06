Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Bans Big 'Stop the Steal' Group for Sowing Violence

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many asserted that Democrats are "stealing" the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Controversial California Facebook group removed from site twice [Video]

Controversial California Facebook group removed from site twice

The founder of the controversial “Defend East County” Facebook group says he feels the social media site is censoring him.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:48Published
Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:56Published
WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features [Video]

WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. elections | Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

 The members, supportes of President Donald Trump, allegedly posted baseless claims of voter fraud and organised protests
Hindu Also reported by •SeattlePI.comChicago S-T

Tweets about this