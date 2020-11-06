Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Lindsey Graham Donates $500K to Trump Legal Defense

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham Donates $500K to Trump Legal DefenseVowing to "stand with President Donald Trump," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday night he is donating $500,000 to Trump's legal defense fund.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Published
News video: Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat 01:21

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat [Video]

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. [Video]

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published