Sen. Lindsey Graham Donates $500K to Trump Legal Defense
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
18 hours ago) Vowing to "stand with President Donald Trump," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday night he is donating $500,000 to Trump's legal defense fund.
3 days ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.
