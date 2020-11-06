Global  
 

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Toomey on election results, Trump's claim of voter fraud

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey discusses the election results in his state, and weighs in about President Trump's statement and claims of voter fraud.
 On Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president again took to Twitter to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud in the election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more on why what the president has tweeted is false.

'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims

 Republican lawmakers and officials are pushing back against President Donald Trump's series of false claims Thursday night about the presidential election,..
Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims [Video]

Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
Indian sand artist depicts White House race [Video]

Indian sand artist depicts White House race

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting the White House race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Trump called ‘obese turtle on back flailing in hot sun realising his time is over’

 Donald Trump has been called ‘an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realising his time is over’ by a prominent CNN anchor. Political..
Trump's family tells GOP to "have some backbone"

 Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum said on Thursday the president's claims are "shocking" and "dangerous."
It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand..
Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center

 Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as..
Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania [Video]

Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania

Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. https://www.abcactionnews.com/election

