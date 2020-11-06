Global  
 

US Election 2020: Biden Gains Small Advantage on Trump in Georgia

HNGN Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US Election 2020: Biden Gains Small Advantage on Trump in GeorgiaJoe Biden surpassed President Trump in Georgia as the Democratic-leaning regions of the state recorded additional absentee ballots.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede 00:38

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. Campaign...

How the counts are shaping up in other battleground states [Video]

How the counts are shaping up in other battleground states

Everything is changing by the minute. Pennsylvania has taken an approximate 5,000 point lead for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:34Published
Trump Campaign Lawsuits Dismissed [Video]

Trump Campaign Lawsuits Dismissed

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in both Pennsylvania and Georgia regarding vote counts in both states, but judges dismissed both lawsuits. KDKA's Lisa Washington has details on what this..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:03Published
Election 2020: Biden Takes Lead In Georgia [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Takes Lead In Georgia

The race for the White House is razor thin as the ballot counting continues in key states. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

Biden gains ground in key states as Trump accuses Democrats, without evidence, of trying to 'steal' election

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on U.S. President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday,...
CBC.ca

US election LIVE updates: Joe Biden edges ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia; Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina too close to call

 Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in the US election, as Joe Biden gains ground in...
Sydney Morning Herald

US election live updates: Biden takes lead in Georgia

 Democrat Joe Biden now has a 917-vote advantage in the longtime Republican stronghold that Donald Trump must win. Angry protests have been reported at vote...
Deutsche Welle