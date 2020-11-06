Al Roker diagnosed with prostate cancer
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK," Roker said.
"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK," Roker said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Al Roker American weather presenter, television and radio personality
Al Roker Has Prostate Cancer, Will Undergo Surgery Next WeekAl Roker's sharing some scary personal medical news ... he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but he's taking aggressive steps to beat it. The longtime..
TMZ.com
Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he will undergo surgeryAl Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer diagnosis on the "Today" show Friday, according to the outlet.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources