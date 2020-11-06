Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election Chaos: Armed Man Attempts to Attack a Voting Station in Pennsylvania, Arrested

HNGN Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Election Chaos: Armed Man Attempts to Attack a Voting Station in Pennsylvania, ArrestedPublic unrest due to the ongoing election has took a dark turn after alleged attacks on voting stations and police officers emerged. A man from swing state Pennsylvania was arrested for plotting an attack at a station.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during election rally

Watch: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar during election rally 01:52

 An unidentified man pelted onions at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his election rally in Madhubani. The incident happened during Nitish Kumar's address. He said, "We will get a by-pass constructed everywhere, and where we will not get enough land for construction, then we will get a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue [Video]

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Philadelphia police said Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center, where U.S. election votes are still being counted. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Army vet comes to aid of victim in attack at transit station [Video]

Army vet comes to aid of victim in attack at transit station

An Army veteran sprang into action when he witnessed a man attacking another man at an Oceanside transit station.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published
Armed Man Shot, Killed By LAPD Officers Outside South LA Gas Station [Video]

Armed Man Shot, Killed By LAPD Officers Outside South LA Gas Station

A man who may have been committing an armed robbery outside a gas station in South Los Angeles was shot and killed by police Wednesday night. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:52Published