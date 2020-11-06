Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter
Friday, 6 November 2020 () A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child
A Virginia father decided to do something special for his daughter’s 18th birthday by bringing in a number of surprise guests to a parade.Simuel Oliver Lewis III, of Radford, Va., invited first responders to help his daughter Jera celebrate her birthday.“I had seen news stories about other people...