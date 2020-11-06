Global  
 

Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter

Newsday Friday, 6 November 2020
A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child
