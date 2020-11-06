Global  
 

Nashville street renamed after late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Metro Council voted on change to rename part of 5th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way Thursday night.
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Metro Council approves renaming of Nashville's 5th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Metro Council approves renaming of Nashville's 5th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way 00:37

 Metro Council has approved a proposal to rename 5th Avenue in downtown Nashville to Rep. John Lewis Way in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader.

