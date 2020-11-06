Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Seeks Reelection as House Speaker

Newsmax Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to remain in her role for another two-year term, ABC News reports. Pelosi formally informed House Democrats that she intends to seek reelection as House Speaker in a letter on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' 01:10

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi faces Democratic ouster calls over lackluster 2020 results [Video]

Nancy Pelosi faces Democratic ouster calls over lackluster 2020 results

Nancy Pelosi faces Democratic ouster calls over lackluster 2020 results

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority [Video]

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House [Video]

US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she feels confident that Democrats are able tosay that they "have held" the House of Representatives. Pelosi said thebiggest issue for her is health care, which she said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi formally announces run for reelection as House speaker

 Nancy Pelosi formally announced her run for reelection as House speaker.
Upworthy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Seeks 2 More Years in Position

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Seeks 2 More Years in Position Now that a new term in the presidency is about to begin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also seeking for reelection. Pelosi has dismissed her previous promise...
HNGN

Nancy Pelosi seeks reelection as speaker of the House

 Pelosi wrote to each of the Democratic members to seek their support.
CBS News