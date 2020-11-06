Pelosi Seeks Reelection as House Speaker
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to remain in her role for another two-year term, ABC News reports. Pelosi formally informed House Democrats that she intends to seek reelection as House Speaker in a letter on...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to remain in her role for another two-year term, ABC News reports. Pelosi formally informed House Democrats that she intends to seek reelection as House Speaker in a letter on...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources