Election Update: Vote Counting Continues Amid Misinformation And Lawsuits
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Election officials across the U.S. continued counting votes Friday. The practice of counting ballots after Election Day is not unusual, but President Trump has raised doubts about it.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations. Four of them are about the vote-counting process. The other one...
Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency.
He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election.
Trump falsely declared..