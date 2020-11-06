Global  
 

Election Update: Vote Counting Continues Amid Misinformation And Lawsuits

NPR Friday, 6 November 2020
Election officials across the U.S. continued counting votes Friday. The practice of counting ballots after Election Day is not unusual, but President Trump has raised doubts about it.
