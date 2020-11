You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?



Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:41 Published on September 25, 2020 Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr weighs in on what to expect between now and Election Day



Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to assess how President Trump has been handling COVID-19 and give his take on what to expect between now and Election Day. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 13:25 Published on September 18, 2020