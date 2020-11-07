Global  
 

As Biden Inches Ahead in Georgia, Stacey Abrams Draws Recognition and Praise

Celebrities, activists and voters credited Ms. Abrams for building a network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression and inspired an estimated 800,000 new voter registrations.
