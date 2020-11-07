Global  
 

Watch live: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to deliver remarks

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Biden and Harris are expected to address the public after pulling ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris May Address Nation From Wilmington Tonight

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris May Address Nation From Wilmington Tonight 02:27

 Natasha Brown reports.

US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race [Video]

US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race

Biden, leading in Pennsylvania, nears victory in the state and the election.

 Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, nearing victory in the state and the election.
Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukes

 As soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
Praying, Dancing, Waiting: Americans Hang On for the Election’s End

 Some in Philadelphia danced as Joseph R. Biden Jr. pulled ahead in their state. Trump supporters held out hope.
Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi [Video]

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.

Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the "president-elect" of the United States after he pulled ahead in key..
Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clip

 A video of a moment shared between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential nominee, and her great-niece is making the rounds online. In the brief..
Joe Biden urges calm: 'In America, the vote is sacred' – video

 Joe Biden issued a very short statement on the current state of play in the presidential race, emphasizing that election officials must count every valid vote..
Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the Courts

 The Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue [Video]

Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Philadelphia police said on Friday they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested U.S. presidential election were being counted. Emma Jehle reports.

