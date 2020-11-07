Watch live: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to deliver remarks
Biden and Harris are expected to address the public after pulling ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:44Published
Biden, leading in Pennsylvania, nears victory in the state and the election.Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, nearing victory in the state and the election.
NYTimes.com
Trump vows to keep fighting amid Republican rebukesAs soon as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the Trump campaign blasted out a statement saying they'd..
CBS News
Praying, Dancing, Waiting: Americans Hang On for the Election’s EndSome in Philadelphia danced as Joseph R. Biden Jr. pulled ahead in their state. Trump supporters held out hope.
NYTimes.com
Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the "president-elect" of the United States after he pulled ahead in key..
WorldNews
Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clipA video of a moment shared between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential nominee, and her great-niece is making the rounds online. In the brief..
WorldNews
Joe Biden urges calm: 'In America, the vote is sacred' – videoJoe Biden issued a very short statement on the current state of play in the presidential race, emphasizing that election officials must count every valid vote..
WorldNews
Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the CourtsThe Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
NYTimes.com
Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
