Biden projects confidence he'll win White House Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

In-depth: What happens to Kamala Harris' Senate seat If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the White House, Harris will have to resign her seat in the U.S. Senate.

Biden Calls for Unity, Completing Vote Count in Friday-Night Address Michael George reports from Wilmington Delaware where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday night. (11-6-20)

Assured of victory, Biden-Harris start focusing on public health and economy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held meetings with a group of experts on the public health and economic crises the country is facing.

Hindu 4 hours ago





Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on the brink of history, Donald Trump's son-in-law hunts for lawyers Seventeen electoral votes stand between Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and the White House. Or six electoral votes, depending on which version of the numbers you're...

Mid-Day 2 days ago