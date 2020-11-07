Alito Temporarily Orders Late-Arriving Pennsylvania Ballots Segregated Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A U.S. Supreme Court justice issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania officials to segregate ballots that arrived after Election Day, granting for now a request by the state's Republican Party. Justice Samuel Alito's order came as part of a fight over ballots received... 👓 View full article

