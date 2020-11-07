Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Of ‘Elections Being Stolen’

cbs4.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
As President Trump’s path to stay in the White House appears to be disappearing, he’s claiming there is voter fraud. But his campaign hasn’t provided evidence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Big Night For Republicans In Florida

Big Night For Republicans In Florida 04:15

 Jim DeFede points to President Trump's apparent victory as setting the tone for other key wins for the GOP.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former US Attorney Marcos Jimenez On President Trump's Statements [Video]

Former US Attorney Marcos Jimenez On President Trump's Statements

Former US Attorney Marcos Jimenez talks about statements made by President Donald Trump, announced lawsuits.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:18Published
Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech [Video]

Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech

Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and 2020 Elections Editor Annah Aschbrenner discuss why USA TODAY's live stream cut President Trump's speech short.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:16Published
'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham [Video]

'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday defended the Trump campaign's claim of voting irregularities and said, "Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump's team is going to have a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published