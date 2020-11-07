South Florida Congressional Republicans Mostly Silent On President Trump’s Allegations Of ‘Elections Being Stolen’
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
As President Trump’s path to stay in the White House appears to be disappearing, he’s claiming there is voter fraud. But his campaign hasn’t provided evidence.
As President Trump’s path to stay in the White House appears to be disappearing, he’s claiming there is voter fraud. But his campaign hasn’t provided evidence.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources