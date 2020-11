You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'It's Gonna Be Blue': Biden Supporters Confident Former Vice President Will Win



After this campaign season, and especially this Election Day turned into election week, a calming message from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a stiff drink were exactly what a number of.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:31 Published 5 hours ago Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square Park



Crowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:43 Published 8 hours ago Election 2020 Update: Former Vice President Joe Biden Inches Closer To Winning Presidency



It's been three days since Election Day and there's still no declared winner, but Joe Biden is getting closer and closer; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:54 Published 8 hours ago