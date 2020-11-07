Today in History for November 7th
Highlights of this day in history: Bolshevik Revolution takes place; America's 2000 presidential vote faces limbo; Nixon loses Calif. governor's race; Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapses; Evangelist Billy Graham and singer Joni Mitchell born. (Nov. 7)
Billy Graham American Christian evangelist
Joni Mitchell Canadian musician
Russian Revolution 20th-century revolution leading to the downfall of the Russian monarchy
California State in the western United States
Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States
Tacoma Narrows Bridge Pair of twin suspension bridges that span the Tacoma Narrows strait of Puget Sound in Pierce County, Washington
