Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for November 7th

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Bolshevik Revolution takes place; America's 2000 presidential vote faces limbo; Nixon loses Calif. governor's race; Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapses; Evangelist Billy Graham and singer Joni Mitchell born. (Nov. 7)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV (Saturday, November 7th)

This Day in History: Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV (Saturday, November 7th) 01:04

 This Day in History: , Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV. November 7, 1991. Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson stunned the world by announcing his sudden retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson was one of the first sports stars to go public about his HIV-positive...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Billy Graham Billy Graham American Christian evangelist


Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Canadian musician

'He set the look for Rolling Stone': Baron Wolman, magazine's first chief photographer, dead at 83

 During his three years at Rolling Stone, Baron Wolman shot photographs of musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell and Pink Floyd.
USATODAY.com

Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs “Free As We Want To Be”

 Southern California rock band Dawes emerged in 2009, drawing notice for their rich vocal harmonies in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”

 Southern California rock band Dawes emerged in 2009, drawing notice for their rich vocal harmonies in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs “Still Feel Like A Kid”

 Southern California rock band Dawes emerged in 2009, drawing notice for their rich vocal harmonies in the Laurel Canyon tradition of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil..
CBS News

Russian Revolution Russian Revolution 20th-century revolution leading to the downfall of the Russian monarchy


California California State in the western United States

In California: Is vote-by-mail here to stay? And state nears 1 million COVID-19 cases

 Plus: Stockton's mayor, a darling of progressives, is losing his re-election bid, thanks in part to a blog that's leveled unsubstantiated claims at him.
 
USATODAY.com
Driver takes cops on wild car chase on CA runway [Video]

Driver takes cops on wild car chase on CA runway

Security breach: A hot pursuit unfolded in California on Friday on an active airport runway in Van Nuys, where a suspect led authorities past moving planes and through grassy patches, before crashing through a fence and surrendering.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Why Is California a Blue State?

 Friday: For over 25 years the state has been a Democratic stronghold. But it wasn’t always that way.
NYTimes.com

In California: Rain, snow in forecast; state election results trickle in

 Plus: San Franciscans pass a new CEO tax, and insurers can't drop policies in wildfire areas just yet.
 
USATODAY.com

Richard Nixon Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States

Today in History for November 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: FDR wins unprecedented third term in the White House; Richard Nixon elected President; Former President Reagan says he has..
USATODAY.com
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden [Video]

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Tacoma Narrows Bridge Pair of twin suspension bridges that span the Tacoma Narrows strait of Puget Sound in Pierce County, Washington

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: German Scientist Discovers X-Rays (Sunday, November 8th) [Video]

This Day in History: German Scientist Discovers X-Rays (Sunday, November 8th)

This Day in History: , German Scientist Discovers X-Rays . November 8, 1895. Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen's , discovery of X-rays happened accidentally as he conducted a test on cathode rays. He noticed a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Elected President [Video]

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Elected President

This Day in History: Abraham Lincoln Is Elected President. November 6, 1860. Receiving only 40% of the popular vote, President Abraham Lincoln defeated three other candidates to become the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
This Day in History: George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champ [Video]

This Day in History: George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champ

This Day in History: George Foreman Becomes Oldest Heavyweight Champ. November 5, 1994. Foreman, 45, defeated Michael Moorer, 26, in a 10-round, Las Vegas bout at the MGM Grand Hotel. Defending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for November 7th

 Highlights of this day in history: Bolshevik Revolution takes place; America's 2000 presidential vote faces limbo; Nixon loses Calif. governor's race; Tacoma...
USATODAY.com

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh celebrate foundation day today; know history and significance

 Madhya Pradesh was the largest state of India until Chhattisgarh was carved out of it on November 1, 2000.
Zee News