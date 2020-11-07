Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox rehire manager after MLB sign-stealing suspension expires

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Red Sox Fans Optimistic After Team Brings Back Alex Cora

Red Sox Fans Optimistic After Team Brings Back Alex Cora 01:39

 Alex Cora is the manager of the Red Sox again. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 6 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 6

New mask mandate is in effect and the MBTA will begin issuing fines; State changing criteria for coronavirus risk; Schools urged to bring students back; Red Sox rehire Alex Cora; Weekend forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published
Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal [Video]

Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale shares the latest on the Red Sox's decision to once again hire Alex Cora as their manager despite being apart of a cheating scandal.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:07Published
Roche: Red Sox Make Right Move Bringing Back Alex Cora [Video]

Roche: Red Sox Make Right Move Bringing Back Alex Cora

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche breaks down the Red Sox' decision to bring back Alex Cora as manager, a move he says is the right one for a number of reasons.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Red Sox reappoint Cora after sign-stealing ban expires

 Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
BBC News

Reports: Red Sox bring back Cora as manager

 The Boston Red Sox have rehired former manager Alex Cora, according to multiple reports.
ESPN Also reported by •Upworthy

Alex Cora, tainted by Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, rehired by Boston Red Sox

 Just nine months ago, the World Series-champion manager was forced out of the job.
Upworthy