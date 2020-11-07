|
|
Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox rehire manager after MLB sign-stealing suspension expires
Alex Cora rejoins the Boston Red Sox as manager, less than a fortnight after his season-long suspension from baseball expired.
|
|
|
|
WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 6
New mask mandate is in effect and the MBTA will begin issuing fines; State changing criteria for coronavirus risk; Schools urged to bring students back; Red Sox rehire Alex Cora; Weekend forecast.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:21Published
|
Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale shares the latest on the Red Sox's decision to once again hire Alex Cora as their manager despite being apart of a cheating scandal.
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:07Published
|
|