Arizona election updates: Saturday could be decision day for Trump, Biden in race for White House

azcentral.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Arizona enters its fourth day of postelection waiting. Follow The Arizona Republic's updates for Saturday, Nov. 7.
 
News video: US election 2020: How the night unfolded

 Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

