Watch Live: Trump election press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The president trails Joe Biden by more than 28,000 votes in Pennsylvania.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce Trump ally, tests positive for COVID-19 antibodiesGaetz joins a list of those in Donald Trump's circle (including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) who have contracted the virus or antibodies.
USATODAY.com
Laura Ingraham says Trump needs to act with "grace" if he loses election"President Trump's legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward," the longtime supporter of the president said on-air..
CBS News
Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Trump fundraiser emails for legal challenges would also pay down campaign debt, fine print saysIn the Trump campaign's latest push to raise money for its "election defense" fund, at least half of any donation could go toward paying down debt for the..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Georgia is heading for a recount over close Trump-Biden race. How does that work? How long will it take?Election recount laws vary and some states do not offer any process at all. Here are the rules in key battlegrounds.
USATODAY.com
Bill Maher Declares Joe Biden Winner of Presidential ElectionThe election has not been called on the news shows, but that didn't stop Bill Maher from stating what is increasingly obvious ... Joe Biden's gonna be the next..
TMZ.com
U.S. watches Pennsylvania as end of election nearsFormer Vice President Joe Biden is just 17 electoral college votes away from the presidency, leading President Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and..
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Twitter flags four of President Trump’s tweets about ballot-countingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter flagged four tweets from President Trump on Saturday for making “potentially misleading claims about..
The Verge
Breaking down the law behind vote counting and electionsThe Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia in a bid to get them to stop counting votes, as Joe Biden holds a narrow lead in each..
CBS News
Biden says he's "on track for over 300 Electoral College votes"Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday evening, just a few votes shy of reaching the 270 Electoral College vote threshold for winning the..
CBS News