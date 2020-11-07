Watch Live: Trump election press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19



An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of Representatives. Business Insider reports the conservative congressman from Florida's panhandle region was initially skeptical of the virus. In what Democrats slammed as making light of the highly contagious disease, Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor. Gaetz is not alone.

