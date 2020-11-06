Biden wins White House, vows new tone for nation
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump seen leaving White House as count nears endUS President Donald Trump has left the White House for his Virginia golf club for the first time since the end of September. (Nov. 7)
USATODAY.com
'A real contrast': How Joe Biden won Democrats and the White House with a message of healingThe election became a referendum on Trump – an up or down vote on his four-year term – rather than a choice between him and Biden, according to political..
USATODAY.com
US election results: Biden has won election. What happens now?The former vice-president is projected to win the White House - but does not get to move in straight away.
BBC News
Following Trump WH COVID-19 outbreak: More than two dozen officials, associates and others have tested positiveJust days before Election Day, a new COVID-19 outbreak emerged from the White House in the Vice President's office.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden, the Traditionalist Who Ran as HimselfJoseph R. Biden Jr. has spent his career devoted to institutions and relationships. And those are the tools he will rely on to govern a fractured nation.
NYTimes.com
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:17Published
Joe Biden edges out Trump to win presidency in deeply divided nationBiden narrowly defeated President Trump after a bitter campaign that exposed deep divides in a country still in the throes of a deadly pandemic.
CBS News
Biden Knows Washington Has Changed. He’s Less Sure He Has To.Preparing to assume the presidency in a divided country, Joe Biden confronts the ultimate test of his principal theory of governance: that compromise is good and..
NYTimes.com
