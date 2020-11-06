Global  
 

Biden wins White House, vows new tone for nation

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Biden wins White House, vows new tone for nation
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

 Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa Police have registered a case against model-actor Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity,...

Trump seen leaving White House as count nears end

 US President Donald Trump has left the White House for his Virginia golf club for the first time since the end of September. (Nov. 7)
 
USATODAY.com

'A real contrast': How Joe Biden won Democrats and the White House with a message of healing

 The election became a referendum on Trump – an up or down vote on his four-year term – rather than a choice between him and Biden, according to political..
USATODAY.com

US election results: Biden has won election. What happens now?

 The former vice-president is projected to win the White House - but does not get to move in straight away.
BBC News

Following Trump WH COVID-19 outbreak: More than two dozen officials, associates and others have tested positive

 Just days before Election Day, a new COVID-19 outbreak emerged from the White House in the Vice President's office.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden, the Traditionalist Who Ran as Himself

 Joseph R. Biden Jr. has spent his career devoted to institutions and relationships. And those are the tools he will rely on to govern a fractured nation.
NYTimes.com
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider, Biden made his plan to handle the pandemic back in March, and it hasn't changed much since then. First off? Testing--widely available, and completely free for all Americans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:17Published

Joe Biden edges out Trump to win presidency in deeply divided nation

 Biden narrowly defeated President Trump after a bitter campaign that exposed deep divides in a country still in the throes of a deadly pandemic.
CBS News

Biden Knows Washington Has Changed. He’s Less Sure He Has To.

 Preparing to assume the presidency in a divided country, Joe Biden confronts the ultimate test of his principal theory of governance: that compromise is good and..
NYTimes.com

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published
New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White House [Video]

New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White House

CBS News projects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — just 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency — and President Donald Trump has won 213..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:51Published
Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency [Video]

Stocks Surge On Possibility Of Biden Presidency

US stocks surged again in what's looking like it could be the market's best week in months. Investors are hoping Joe Biden will take the White House while Republicans will keep the Senate. Financial..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

US Election 2020: America knows the score, it's not been called yet

 Champagne bottles are going pop in the Joe Biden camp but they're keeping it low key for now. Three nights out from US election day, the flash and bang of a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Have to understand Trump voters, their issues: Indian-American Democrats

 Prominent Indian-American Democratic Congresspersons have hailed presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for being on the cusp of...
Mid-Day

Young Trump supporters on TikTok are posting videos of them folding up their Trump 2020 flags and congratulating Biden

 The TikTok trend started Friday, the day Insider called the race for Biden, when a supporter folded up a Trump flag and said "Good luck, Biden."
Business Insider