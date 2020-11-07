Global  
 

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who will hold the position. Norah O'Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Major Garrett, Ed O'Keefe and Nancy Cordes discuss the vice president-elect during a CBS News Special Report.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US 00:59

 Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

