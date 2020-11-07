Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who will hold the position. Norah O'Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Major Garrett, Ed O'Keefe and Nancy Cordes discuss the vice president-elect during a CBS News Special Report.
