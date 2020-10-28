What are we supposed to call Kamala Harris' husband?
Doug Emhoff will be the first male spouse of a vice president in U.S. history.
Douglas Emhoff
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will be the nation's first 'second gentleman'Doug Emhoff, married to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the first male spouse of any vice president or president. Here's what to know.
Kamala Harris
