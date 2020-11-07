Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for the first time."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election 01:20

 Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama congratulates Biden, Harris, says it is up to them to mend 'deeply and bitterly divided' country

 Politicians across the aisle have taken to Twitter to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

 Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several..
WorldNews

Trump campaign files lawsuits in battleground states as Joe Biden draws closer to victory

 The Trump campaign is pursuing legal action in several key battleground states as Joe Biden edges into the lead in the vote count. Vanita Gupta, president and..
CBS News

Will Trump give a concession speech or congratulate Biden? If not, he'll break more than a century of tradition

 Concession speeches often touch on love of country over party. Among the most memorable was John McCain's concession to Barack Obama in 2008.
USATODAY.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump [Video]

Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump

oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president was called as the winner ofPennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the racefor the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nation

 The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
USATODAY.com

President Trump is defeated: the timeline is restored

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

After years of chaos, extremism, and death, Americans have chosen to remove President Donald Trump from..
The Verge

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president [Video]

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

What are we supposed to call Kamala Harris' husband?

 Doug Emhoff will be the first male spouse of a vice president in U.S. history.
CBS News

Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice president

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Celebrations and protests erupt after Joe Biden defeats Trump

 Celebrations have begun across the United States as Joe Biden supporters mark his victory in the US presidential election.News networks in the US this morning..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden's German Shepherd to Be First Rescue Dog in White House

 Joe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been..
TMZ.com

US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden

 President Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts [Video]

Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts

Colorado reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States on Saturday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:35Published
Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency [Video]

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency

A crowd sang "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor in New York City's Times Square after Biden-Harris secured victory in the US election on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:19Published

Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins White House

 After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Biden projected winner, rollbacks on pro-life and religious liberty protections expected

 CNA Staff, Nov 7, 2020 / 10:55 am (CNA).-   Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election, media outlets reported Saturday morning, after five days of...
CNA Also reported by •Just Jared

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several...
WorldNews