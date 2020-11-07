Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory
Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for the first time."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama congratulates Biden, Harris, says it is up to them to mend 'deeply and bitterly divided' countryPoliticians across the aisle have taken to Twitter to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com
Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limboJoe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several..
WorldNews
Trump campaign files lawsuits in battleground states as Joe Biden draws closer to victoryThe Trump campaign is pursuing legal action in several key battleground states as Joe Biden edges into the lead in the vote count. Vanita Gupta, president and..
CBS News
Will Trump give a concession speech or congratulate Biden? If not, he'll break more than a century of traditionConcession speeches often touch on love of country over party. Among the most memorable was John McCain's concession to Barack Obama in 2008.
USATODAY.com
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nationThe close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
USATODAY.com
President Trump is defeated: the timeline is restoredPhoto by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
After years of chaos, extremism, and death, Americans have chosen to remove President Donald Trump from..
The Verge
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
What are we supposed to call Kamala Harris' husband?Doug Emhoff will be the first male spouse of a vice president in U.S. history.
CBS News
Kamala Harris makes history as first woman elected vice presidentVice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Celebrations and protests erupt after Joe Biden defeats TrumpCelebrations have begun across the United States as Joe Biden supporters mark his victory in the US presidential election.News networks in the US this morning..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden's German Shepherd to Be First Rescue Dog in White HouseJoe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been..
TMZ.com
US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources