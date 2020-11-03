Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What are we supposed to call Kamala Harris' husband?

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Doug Emhoff will be the first male spouse of a vice president in U.S. history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win [Video]

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris [Video]

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president [Video]

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will be the nation's first 'second gentleman'

 Doug Emhoff, married to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the first male spouse of any vice president or president. Here's what to know.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Chrissy Teigen & Kids Join John Legend On Stage at Biden Rally in Philly!

 Chrissy Teigen gives her husband John Legend a hug from behind while on stage at a Biden-Harris rally on Monday (November 2) in Philadelphia, Penn. The...
Just Jared