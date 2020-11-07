Trump goes golfing as Biden projected to win presidential race
President Trump indicated he has no plans yet to concede the presidential race after Joe Biden was projected to win. Mr. Trump didn't change his plans for the day and went golfing at his club in Sterling, Virginia. Ben Tracy joined a CBS News Special Report to discuss.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden calls for healing in victory speech
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:15Published
Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:07Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping companyIt's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speechesPresident-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
New Zealand Herald
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
US election 2020: How Biden fans think nation can healJoe Biden has vowed to bring unity to the US. Here's how his supporters think he will do it.
BBC News
Virginia State in the United States
Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins electionPresident Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
USATODAY.com
US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the..
New Zealand Herald
Two Virginia men arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting facility did not have permits to carry weaponsTwo men were charged after arrests Thursday near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia's ballot-counting facility.
USATODAY.com
Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
USATODAY.com
Sterling, Virginia Census-designated place in Virginia
Ben Tracy
Trump reportedly angry at allies as path to electoral victory narrowsPresident Trump is reportedly angry and disappointed that his Republican allies are not more forcefully defending him, CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, as the..
CBS News
Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral countPresident Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
CBS News
Trump campaign mounts legal challenges as vote count continuesThe Trump campaign is filing legal challenges as the vote count continues in key battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN to..
CBS News
Trump and Biden campaign responses post-Election DayThe presidential race remains up in the air with the vote count still going on in several battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy and..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources