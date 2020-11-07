Global  
 

Trump goes golfing as Biden projected to win presidential race

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President Trump indicated he has no plans yet to concede the presidential race after Joe Biden was projected to win. Mr. Trump didn't change his plans for the day and went golfing at his club in Sterling, Virginia. Ben Tracy joined a CBS News Special Report to discuss.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud 00:49

 Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden [Video]

Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden

Biden and Trump supporters across Florida react to race being called for Joe Biden

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections [Video]

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

  It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

US election 2020: How Biden fans think nation can heal

 Joe Biden has vowed to bring unity to the US. Here's how his supporters think he will do it.
Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins election

 President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
 
US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden

 President Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the..
Two Virginia men arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting facility did not have permits to carry weapons

 Two men were charged after arrests Thursday near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia's ballot-counting facility.
 
Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

 Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
Trump reportedly angry at allies as path to electoral victory narrows

 President Trump is reportedly angry and disappointed that his Republican allies are not more forcefully defending him, CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, as the..
Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral count

 President Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
Trump campaign mounts legal challenges as vote count continues

 The Trump campaign is filing legal challenges as the vote count continues in key battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN to..
Trump and Biden campaign responses post-Election Day

 The presidential race remains up in the air with the vote count still going on in several battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy and..
