Photo Gallery: Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United States

CBS 2 Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Crowds of Biden supporters celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets projected the former VP won Pennsylvania and clinched enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.
News video: Joe Biden elected as US president

Joe Biden elected as US president 00:42

 Joe Biden is elected as President of the United States after beating DonaldTrump in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old has reached the 270 electoralvotes needed to return to the White House.

Actor Walter Masterson gives speech in celebration of Biden's victory [Video]

Actor Walter Masterson gives speech in celebration of Biden's victory

Actor and blogger Walter Masterson gave a speech at Columbus Circle, New York City, in celebration of Biden becoming America's 46th president on Saturday (November 7).

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal [Video]

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump..

America Celebrates Biden Victory [Video]

America Celebrates Biden Victory

Across America, people took to the streets to express their joy, jubilation and relief that president-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump.

Crowds gather in Times Sq to celebrate Biden win

 Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United...
