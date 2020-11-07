Global  
 

Politico: Trump's Response to COVID-19, Fundraising Efforts Soured Reelection

Newsmax Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and inability to keep up with Joe Biden's fundraising efforts soured his reelection, reports Politico, which spoke with 75 people in and around Trump and Biden's campaign regarding the 2020 election.
