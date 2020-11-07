Global  
 

Photo Gallery: Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United States

CBS 2 Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Crowds of Biden's supporters celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets projected the former VP won Pennsylvania and clinched enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.
 Joe Biden is elected as President of the United States after beating DonaldTrump in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old has reached the 270 electoralvotes needed to return to the White House.

Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, November 7.

Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, November 7.

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..

Crowds gather in Times Sq to celebrate Biden win

 Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United...
