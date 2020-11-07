The Key States Biden Won en Route to the White House

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory



After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

