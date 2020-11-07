The Key States Biden Won en Route to the White House
Joe Biden had to flip a few states that went to President Trump in 2016 and hold on to Democratic-leaning battleground states to win the election. Here’s how it happened.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
What's next for Donald Trump?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to ConcedeThe top Senate Republican issued no statement congratulating President-elect Biden, while a leading House Republican echoed President Trump’s protestations..
NYTimes.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
US election: Joe Biden defeats Trump, here's what happens nextJoe Biden is now President-elect of the United States, which means he will lead the country for the next four years, with his Vice President-elect, Kamala..
New Zealand Herald
Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White HouseDr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources