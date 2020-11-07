Global  
 

The Key States Biden Won en Route to the White House

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden had to flip a few states that went to President Trump in 2016 and hold on to Democratic-leaning battleground states to win the election. Here’s how it happened.
News video: Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania 01:08

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes. This report produced by...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks [Video]

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City [Video]

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.

What's next for Donald Trump? [Video]

What's next for Donald Trump?

We take a look at what might come next for President Trump after losing hisreelection bid to democrat Joe Biden.

Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to Concede

 The top Senate Republican issued no statement congratulating President-elect Biden, while a leading House Republican echoed President Trump’s protestations..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears [Video]

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House [Video]

Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House to a booing Washingtoncrowd after losing his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden.

US election: Joe Biden defeats Trump, here's what happens next

  Joe Biden is now President-elect of the United States, which means he will lead the country for the next four years, with his Vice President-elect, Kamala..
New Zealand Herald

Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White House

 Dr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'

 Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory [Video]

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory [Video]

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

Joe Biden wins US presidential election [Video]

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

Joe Biden is projected to win the race for the White House and become the next president of the United States.

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Biden speaks as lead in election grows [Video]

Biden speaks as lead in election grows

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed supporters late Friday, as several key states continue to tally votes.

Arab Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On Election Win

Arab Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On Election Win Arab leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the new White House will work with Middle Eastern...
Joe Biden predicts victory as US election vote counts lean his way in key states

Joe Biden predicts victory as US election vote counts lean his way in key states Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory in the US presidential election as vote counts leaned his way in key states, while president Donald Trump showed no sign of...
US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden

US election: Donald Trump golfs while news outlets call election for Joe Biden President Donald Trump has been seen golfing at his golf club in Virginia while major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the...
