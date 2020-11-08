How Joe Biden Won the Presidency
Joseph R. Biden Jr. campaigned as a sober and conventional presence, concerned about the “soul of the country.” He correctly judged the character of the country, and benefited from President Trump’s missteps.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in Wilmington
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 15:10Published
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 11:04Published
US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential raceDonald Trump hasn't conceded defeat yet but the blame game has already begun.News networks called the US presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday (US..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in the 2020 campaignFrom the record voter turnout to a trailblazing result in the race for vice president, the 2020 election has made history. Historian and author of "Great..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: What's next for the Trump family after Donald's loss of presidency?The Trump presidency was a family affair. And as Donald Trump's star falls, his children find their future uncertain, too.Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared..
New Zealand Herald
Trump's campaign says it will contest the presidential election resultsPresident Trump has no plans to concede the race to Joe Biden, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Saturday, and the Trump campaign plans to continue legal..
CBS News
Joe Biden leads in Arizona but state still too close to callTrump supporters in Arizona are still holding out hope, even after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency after a victory in Pennsylvania earlier in the..
CBS News
