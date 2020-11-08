Global  
 

How Joe Biden Won the Presidency

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 November 2020
Joseph R. Biden Jr. campaigned as a sober and conventional presence, concerned about the “soul of the country.” He correctly judged the character of the country, and benefited from President Trump’s missteps.
 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential race

 Donald Trump hasn't conceded defeat yet but the blame game has already begun.News networks called the US presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday (US..
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in the 2020 campaign

 From the record voter turnout to a trailblazing result in the race for vice president, the 2020 election has made history. Historian and author of "Great..
US election: What's next for the Trump family after Donald's loss of presidency?

 The Trump presidency was a family affair. And as Donald Trump's star falls, his children find their future uncertain, too.Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared..
Trump's campaign says it will contest the presidential election results

 President Trump has no plans to concede the race to Joe Biden, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Saturday, and the Trump campaign plans to continue legal..
Joe Biden leads in Arizona but state still too close to call

 Trump supporters in Arizona are still holding out hope, even after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency after a victory in Pennsylvania earlier in the..
Joe Biden supporters continued their celebration into the night near the Boston Public Garden after he was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 during Saturday speech.

Joe Biden: Stumbles, Tragedies, and Now, Delayed Triumph

 Joe Biden became the projected winner of the US presidential election and 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election...
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Take Part in Biden's Victory Parade in WeHo!

 Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ historic win! The 48-year-old actress was spotted driving her vintage Mercedes convertible with...
 Joseph R. Biden Jr. campaigned as a sober and conventional presence, concerned about the “soul of the country.” He correctly judged the character of the...
