Fox News Cancels 'Justice With Judge Jeanine' This Weekend Over Trump

Newsmax Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
For those of you that might have tuned in and did not see Fox News' "Justice" with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, sources told Newsmax the show was suspended over a spat on the network's coverage of President Donald Trump.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden 00:36

 As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem. CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news...

