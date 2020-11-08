Giuliani holds press conference at landscaping business, prompting confusion
The press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to respond.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Trump's campaign says it will contest the presidential election resultsPresident Trump has no plans to concede the race to Joe Biden, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Saturday, and the Trump campaign plans to continue legal..
CBS News
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Trump won't concede, revives baseless claims of voter fraudJoe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election following the release of a batch of votes from Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
USATODAY.com
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
CBS News projects Joe Biden the winner of the U.S. presidential electionCBS News projects Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined anchor Lana Zak from..
CBS News
Two Virginia men arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting facility did not have permits to carry weaponsTwo men were charged after arrests Thursday near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia's ballot-counting facility.
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Celebrations in Philadelphia at Biden winSupporters of Joe Biden burst into song in Philadelphia, as he wins the race for the White House.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources