Women In New York Celebrate As Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Makes History

CBS 2 Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
With her ascension to vice presidency, Harris makes history as the first female vice president in U.S. history and also as the first Black and South Asian-American vice president.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US 00:59

 Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

