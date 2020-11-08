Women In New York Celebrate As Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Makes History
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
With her ascension to vice presidency, Harris makes history as the first female vice president in U.S. history and also as the first Black and South Asian-American vice president.
