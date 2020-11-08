'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January.
She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman.
According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and...
In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.
Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.
Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."
US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.
Jamaican reggae legend Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died aged 77. Hibbert's band, Toots and The Maytals, released a statement on Twitter early Saturday announcing the death. Hibbert "passed away peacefully" in Jamaica "surrounded by his family" at the University Hospital of the West Indies late Friday. It added that Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years and seven of his eight children. Toots and The Maytals' hits include "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Do The Reggay."
Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies in theCaribbean island’s capital, Kingston.
