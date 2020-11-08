Global  
 

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020
Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
 
Video Credit: Wochit
News video: Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears 00:46

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and...

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris [Video]

Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election [Video]

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks after projected victory

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke to the nation on Saturday after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election. Watch her remarks here.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections [Video]

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after projected victory

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Saturday after winning the requisite electoral votes to win the presidential election. Watch his remarks here.
CBS News

Jamaica Jamaica Island country in the Caribbean Sea

Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman and Woman of Color as Vice President

 Ms. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has risen higher in the country’s leadership than any woman ever before her.
NYTimes.com
Kamala Harris Makes History As Vice President-Elect

Kamala Harris Makes History As Vice President-Elect Watch VideoKamala Harris has made history as America's first woman and first person of color elected as vice president. Harris, who is Black and South Asian,...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.comNewsmaxSBSNYTimes.comKhaleej TimesHindu

‘A Long Time Coming’: Black Women Celebrate Harris’s Ascension

 As Kamala Harris heads toward the highest levels of power, many rejoiced and saw her achievement as a particularly poignant reminder to Black girls that anything...
NYTimes.com

Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

 Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.”
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax