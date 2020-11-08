Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Takeaways From President-Elect Biden’s Victory Speech

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
As he addressed the nation from Delaware, Joseph R. Biden Jr. set a tone that was very different from President Trump’s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video:

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win 02:01

 "They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president [Video]

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

People across Asian cautiously welcomed on Sunday (November 8) news that former U.S. vice president Joe Biden had won the presidential election after days of nail-biting suspense as votes were counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Dancing in the Streets, and a Parking Lot, for Joe Biden

 Defeating President Trump can do strange things for a man’s reputation.
NYTimes.com
Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift [Video]

Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift

Latin American leaders largely welcomed news of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:59Published

Puerto Rico man's revenge on infamous Donald Trump moment

 One man has celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by mimicking one of the US President's most infamous rally moments.There have been wild scenes as people celebrate..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Being with Trump the day he lost

 How the president who has never wavered dealt with defeat after four years in the White House.
BBC News
Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:15Published

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Read the transcript of what Joe Biden said in his first speech as president-elect

 Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he won enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president.
USATODAY.com

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado reacts to Biden victory: Celebrations, pro-Trump protests erupt in Denver [Video]

Colorado reacts to Biden victory: Celebrations, pro-Trump protests erupt in Denver

Moments after news organizations called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, howling, elated screams and honking could be heard in parts of Denver Saturday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:09Published
Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News

Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Emotional celebration in Washington brings tears of joy to Muslim man Joe Biden supporter [Video]

Emotional celebration in Washington brings tears of joy to Muslim man Joe Biden supporter

A Muslim man in Seattle, Washington, cries tears of joy for Joe Biden's victory as President-elect on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | President-elect Joe Biden says 'time to heal' a deeply divided nation

 President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald...
News24 Also reported by •Newsy

Kenya: Kenyatta Meets Pope Francis As He Starts Vatican Tour

 [Nation] President Uhuru Kenyatta has kicked off an official tour of the Vatican City with a meeting with Pope Francis and discussions on matters including the...
allAfrica.com

Biden Makes Appeal to Bring Nation Together Amid Tight Election: ‘We Have to Stop Treating Our Opponents as Enemies’

 Joe Biden made an appeal to bring the nation together after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in several states on Wednesday. In an address to...
Mediaite