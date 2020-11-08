Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Warmest Human Spirit': UK's Former Chief Rabbi Sacks Dies

Newsmax Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Jonathan Sacks, the former chief rabbi in the U.K. who reached beyond the Jewish community with his regular broadcasts on radio, has died at 72.A statement on his Twitter page said he died early Saturday.Sacks served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian military can strike to put pressure not to secure release: Former IAF Chief [Video]

Indian military can strike to put pressure not to secure release: Former IAF Chief

Retired Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa reacted over release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and said that we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades and they know our..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
‘Always an unforgettable pillar.’ Former Boise police chief dies [Video]

‘Always an unforgettable pillar.’ Former Boise police chief dies

Larry Paulson, a former Boise chief of police, died Wednesday.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:29Published
Attorneys for former MKE Police Chief Alfonso Morales ask for him to be reinstated as chief, during process to find replacement [Video]

Attorneys for former MKE Police Chief Alfonso Morales ask for him to be reinstated as chief, during process to find replacement

Attorneys for the former Milwaukee Police Chief have filed a legal brief asking for Alfonso Morales to be reinstated to his position of chief.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:39Published