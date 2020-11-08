Woman Who Says She Was Fired for Being a Lesbian Is Elected Sheriff
Charmaine McGuffey, an ex-major in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, defeated her former boss in a primary and won the general election against a candidate the sheriff had backed.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Hope and exhaustion mingle at a college in Ohio.
NYTimes.com
Don't buy Clorox and Lysol products from these websitesFederal court in Ohio issues restraining order against 25 counterfeit sites allegedly playing on pandemic fears.
CBS News
Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather BogleAn Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real..
CBS News
Mike Bloomberg Is The Biggest Loser Of 2020
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Related videos from verified sources