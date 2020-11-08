Global  
 

Woman Who Says She Was Fired for Being a Lesbian Is Elected Sheriff

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Charmaine McGuffey, an ex-major in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, defeated her former boss in a primary and won the general election against a candidate the sheriff had backed.
